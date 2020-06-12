Former West Bromwich Albion striker Jason Roberts has revealed his Baggies career is tinged with regret as reported by Birmingham Live.

Roberts spent three-and-a-half-years at the Hawthorns 2000 and 2004, helping them win promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 2002.

He scored 27 goals in 101 appearances for the Midlands club before leaving to join Wigan Athletic following a well-publicised bust-up with boss Gary Megson.

The former striker has said that he has a lot of good memories from his time at West Brom and holds a great affiliation with the club, largely due to his uncle Cyrille Regis being a legend at the Hawthorns.

Roberts has revealed that although he looks back on his time at West Brom fondly, it is tinged with a sense of regret. “It’s strange, I’ll always feel regret when I think about West Bromwich Albion, from my perspective,” he said.

“West Brom as a club means so much to me and I’ll reiterate, the way they handled my family after my uncle Cyrille’s passing was just first class. It said everything about that football club and that’s why my kids are West Bromwich Albion fans.”

“So for that, that’s what I remember the most, the impact that the club has had on my community, the impact it’s had on my family and the way that they’ve operated with us which has been first class. But from a personal standpoint, it will always be a feeling of regret.”

Roberts enjoyed a fine career, turning out for West Brom, Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers.