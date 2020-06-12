Former West Bromwich Albion favourite Kevin Phillips has claimed that the Baggies’ friendly result against local rivals Aston Villa bodes well for their promotion hopes in an interview with West Brom News.

The Midlands rivals faced each other in a friendly last Saturday at Villa Park as both sides gear up their preparations ahead of their respective season resumptions.

West Brom went ahead twice in the game through Kamil Grosicki and Filip Krovinovic with Keinan Davis and Jack Grealish levelling each time for the hosts.

Despite being pegged back twice, the Championship side will no doubt see this as a positive result as they look ahead to their return to action, which begins with the visit of Birmingham City on June 20.

Ex-West Brom striker Phillips believes that a good result against a Premier League side will breed confidence for his former club. “It’s hard to gauge where they are in terms of fitness,” he said.

“When you think about it, there aren’t too many places between them at the moment with West Brom second in the Championship and Villa second from bottom. There’s not an awful lot of difference and they’re Premier League and West Brom are Championship.”

“It’s a great run out and these two players have scored goals. I don’t know much about the game but if you score, you’ve obviously played a big part of it.”

“That’s very encouraging for West Brom. As a player, I’ve been there. You play a Premier League team in pre-season and you outplay them and you think ‘blimey, when we step up we’re going to be alright’.”

Although Aston Villa haven’t enjoyed the best of Premier League campaigns this will still have provided a good test of West Brom’s credentials with a top-flight season beckoning should they win promotion this season.