Former Baggies striker Kevin Phillips has predicted in an interview with West Brom News that winger Kamil Grosicki will have to settle for a place on the bench once the Championship season resumes.

Grosicki arrived at the Hawthorns in January for an undisclosed fee from Hull City but has failed to start a match for Slaven Bilic’s side.

The Polish International did score against Aston Villa in a warm-up friendly on Saturday but Phillips doesn’t believe that will be enough to see him start for the Midlands club.

“He hasn’t had many opportunities but he’s a good player,” Phillips said. “He’s had to be patient, as a lot of players have done.”

“When you get an opportunity you have to take it and playing behind closed doors in a friendly match, it doesn’t matter, you’ve still got to impress.”

“I feel he’ll only get his opportunity if someone gets injured or if there’s a loss of form in the space of the nine remaining games. It might be tough for him.”

“His only opportunity might be through injuries. You expect injuries because players aren’t completely up to scratch and there’ll be injuries early on. You have to be ready to play.”

The 32-year-old was a regular starter for the Tigers before his move to West Brom where he has found himself with limited opportunities in the first-team.

Grosicki has made seven substitute appearances for West Brom and has made an impact in some of those games but with competition for places high at the Baggies, he will face an almighty battle to prove he is worthy of a place in the starting XI.

