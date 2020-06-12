Speaking to the MK Citizen, MK Dons boss Russell Martin has said the door remains open for loan trio Carlton Morris, Louis Thompson and Andy Fisher to return to the club this summer.

With the League One season confirmed to have finished, MK Dons loan trio Carlton Morris, Louis Thompson and Andy Fisher have returned to their parent clubs.

Morris and Thompson return to Norwich City, while Fisher links up with Blackburn Rovers once again. The trio joined MK Dons in January shortly after Russell Martin’s appointment and now, the MK boss has opened the door to potential return moves for the loan men.

Speaking to the MK Citizen, Martin has said that the club will look at bringing the three back this summer but will be waiting to see what their parent clubs have planned. He said:

“Carlton and Louis were great for us off the pitch as well as on it. You could see straight away what Carlton brought, he was a real focal point. Both were great for me in the dressing room, really great characters and it gave us such a great feeling to have players like that in there.

“As with anything, we’re waiting to see what happens over the next few months before the new season starts, to see who is available and in what capacity.

“Fish was great for us, even though he didn’t get a game. He gelled really well with the goalkeepers, as back-up to Lee and I think had Lee been injured, we’d have been in really safe hands with him in there.

He has expressed an interest in coming back, but we will have to see how everything else works out in the meantime before we can really make a decision on that.”

Morris played in 10 games across all competitions for MK Dons, scoring two goals after switching from Rotherham United in January. Fellow Norwich loanee Thompson featured nine times, playing across the midfield for Martin.

Fisher played a backup role, failing to make an appearance for the club’s first-team. However, he is said to have expressed an interest in returning.