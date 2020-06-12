Speaking to MOT Leeds news, former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has said that the “Bielsa factor” could help the Whites beat European sides to the signing of Argentinian striker Adolfo Gaich this summer.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Argentinian striker Adolfo Gaich has been heavily linked with a move to Europe. Gaich, 21, has been linked with Championship pair Leeds United and West Brom, as have the likes of Inter Milan, Atalanta and Gent.

Despite the whole host of teams linked with Gaich, former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks that his former side could have an edge in the chase for the striker.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson has said that he thinks the Whites could edge ahead in the pursuit for the San Lorenzo striker thanks to the “Bielsa factor”. He said:

“He’s a big centre forward and his goals-to-games ratio at the moment doesn’t look great. He’s only played 23 games in two seasons and he’s got seven goals but he’s got his first Argentinian cap and he looks like the real deal. People have been comparing him to Lewandowski.

“If Augustin lives up to expectations, and you’ve got Patrick Bamford and Gaich as an addition, I think that Leeds could have the edge on teams with Bielsa at the helm.

“He’s the same nationality and it would be a big attraction for a young player like him to come to Elland Road and work under Bielsa.

“Gaich isn’t an unknown quantity. Roma are reportedly looking at him. A lot of top clubs in Europe are looking at him. I think Leeds would be ahead of some of the bigger clubs in Europe purely because of the Bielsa factor.”

Gaich, 21, seems to be highly regarded in Argentina. The striker has drawn comparisons to Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski and has early earned his first senior cap for Argentina.

He has scored five goals in 12 Superliga games for San Lorenzo this season, taking him to seven in 27 overall for the club.

It awaits to be seen who – if anyone – wins the battle for Gaich this summer. With a whole host of clubs interested, San Lorenzo will be hopeful of picking up a decent fee for the highly-rated striker.

Do you think the "Bielsa factor" will give Leeds United the edge in the chase of Gaich?