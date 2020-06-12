A report from the Peterborough Telegraph has claimed that Peterborough United are interested in Burton Albion midfielder Scott Fraser.

Last month, the Daily Record claimed that Burton Albion midfielder Scott Fraser was attracting interest from the Championship. Second-tier pair Barnsley and Hull City were both linked with Fraser and now, it has been claimed that there is a new side holding interest in Fraser.

A report from the Peterborough Telegraph has claimed that Peterborough United are interested in signing Fraser this summer. The Posh will be in the market for some new midfielders this summer, with loaned in midfielders Reece Brown and Josh Knight leaving and Fraser is one of those linked with filling the gaps left by the departing loan stars.

Fraser has been in impressive form for Burton Albion this season. The midfielder has been a strong performer for the Brewers since joining from Dundee United in 2018 but has gone from strength to strength this campaign. Fraser scored four goals and laid on 14 assists in 41 appearances this season, taking him to 16 goals and 19 assists in 91 games since joining.

The 25-year-old has mainly played as an attacking midfielder for Burton but has also featured slightly deeper in a central midfield role, as well as out on the left-wing.

As one of Burton’s star players, the Brewers will be keen to keep a hold of Fraser this summer. However, with Posh now joining Barnsley and Hull in being linked with the midfielder, it will be interesting to see if the speculation materialises into anything serious.

Burton fans, how do you feel about the possibility of Fraser leaving this summer? Is he a player you need to keep at all costs or do you think he is replaceable?

