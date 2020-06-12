According to a report from The Northern Echo, Blackburn Rovers are “confident” of securing the signing of goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin from Sunderland when the summer transfer window opens.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light ahead of the summer transfer window. Blackburn Rovers have been consistently linked and now, it has been claimed that the ‘keeper could become their first summer signing.

The Northern Echo has claimed that McLaughlin could join the club when the summer window opens. McLaughlin is out of contract this summer and Rovers will be bringing him in on a free transfer from the Black Cats.

Blackburn Rovers are expected to tie up the deal for McLaughlin officially when his deal with Sunderland expires.

McLaughlin, 32, has played in 90 games across all competitions for Sunderland since signing in 2018. He has a season of Championship appearance under his belt, playing with Burton Albion during the 2016/17 campaign.

The news will come as music to the ears of Blackburn supporters. Tony Mowbray’s side will be in need of a goalkeeper when Christian Walton’s loan deal comes to an end, leaving Jayson Leutwiler as the only senior goalkeeper contracted to the club.

Sunderland are said to be preparing for a busy summer. A squad reshaping is likely to await the Black Cats having failed once again in their efforts to return to the Championship. McLaughlin looks to be one of the first to be heading for the exit door, with the second-tier calling.

It awaits to be seen when McLaughlin’s move to Blackburn is confirmed. However, taking these latest reports into account, it seems that an announcement will be sooner rather than later.