Gillingham have confirmed on their official club website that midfielder Mark Byrne is one of three players who have been released by the club upon the end of the 2019/20 League One season.

League One clubs voted to bring an end to the 2019/20 season and are now moving on to planning for next season. Clubs up and down the country have moved to announce their retained lists for next season and more clubs will be making their decisions in the coming weeks. Now, Gillingham have moved to confirm who will be staying and leaving the club this summer.

Three players will be released at the end of their contracts, one of which is midfielder Mark Byrne. Byrne joins Ousseynou Cisse and Ben Pringle in being released, bringing an end to his four-year spell at the Pristfield Stadium.

Byrne’s situation is different from that of Cisse and Pringle, however. Gills boss Steve Evans moved to say that Byrne will be given a chance to prove his fitness and train with the club to try and earn a new deal during pre-season, but he has still been released from his current deal with the club. Evans said:

“Our supporters should note that I have invited Mark Byrne for pre-season training and that will give him an opportunity to prove his match fitness levels and earn a contract.”

Byrne, 31, played in 157 games for Gillingham in his four years with the club. In total, he scored 11 goals and laid on 12 assists in the process as well.

He came through Nottingham Forest’s youth academy and spent time on loan with Burton Albion, Rushden and Diamonds and Barnet, the latter of whom he ended up joining permanently in 2011. Since then, he has also played for Newport County.

Now, it awaits to be seen if Byrne looks to start afresh elsewhere or if he fights for his contract at Gillingham.

Are you hoping Gillingham move to offer Byrne a fresh contract later this summer?