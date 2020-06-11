Leeds United, due to a close link to Manchester City, were thought to be in the running to land Michal Karbownik on loan from the Citizens once they had bought him from Legia Warsaw. However, news from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio might scupper those thoughts.

There is a genuine respect between Marcelo Bielsa and Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City manager openly relaying the fact that he views Bielsa as one of football’s most luminary coaches. This link has allowed Leeds United to work with Manchester City, taking Jack Harrison on loan for the past two seasons and bringing in youngster Ian Poveda on a permanent deal in January.

It was said in the Polish press that Leeds United was going to be leaning on this respect and exploiting their links to Manchester City to bring in Legia Warsaw’s young prospect Michal Karbownik. Sport PL wrote that Manchester City were going to buy him, then loan him to Leeds United.

Now Gianluca Di Marzio throws a potential spanner into the works with news that Serie A side Napoli are ready to weigh in with interest of their own in Karbownik. He writes that not only are the Serie A side interested but that they are: “to the point that they have already held discussions with the parties involved.”

One saving grace that could still see a deal for Karbownik go Leeds United’s way via Manchester City is that Napoli do not see a move for the young Pole as a priority. di Marzio said of this: “A deal, however, is not considered an immediate priority for Napoli but they could consider stepping up their interest in the future.”

Bringing in new signings is third on the list of their priorities behind extending current contracts and facilitating transfers out of the club for unwanted players.

Should Napoli decide on a move for the Legia Warsaw youngster, then the mutual respect between Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Marcelo Bielsa would, obviously, count for nothing.