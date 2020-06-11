Bristol City are set to reignite their interest in signing Peterborough United’s Ivan Toney according to a report from Bristol Post journalist Gregor MacGregor.

Back in January, the Robins made an attempt to sign Toney. In the end, that didn’t work out for Bristol City. Peterborough were keen to keep their star striker as they pushed for promotion and the West Country side would end up looking elsewhere. They would go on to sign Nahki Wells from Huddersfield Town, a signing that has worked out for them so far.

Now though, Toney is available for transfer. The Sky Bet League One season is now over and the Points Per Game model has decided the way it will be finished. In a cruel blow to Peterborough, they have been pushed out of the play-off places and will not be competing in the play-offs. This means no promotion for the Posh and reports had suggested they had promised Toney he would be sold if they were not promoted this season.

This means that one of the top strikers in recent League One history is now available with this report stating that Peterborough would be happy to sell him if they receive a bid of £6m. And this is where Bristol City is looking to come back in for him. While they ended up signing Wells back in January, there have been reports they might end up losing Famara Diedhiou this summer. This could be why the Robins might be willing to make a push to sign Toney this summer.

