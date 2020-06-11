Brentford are competing with German sides in an attempt to sign Tabzonspor’s Hasan Yesil according to a report from the Turkish publication Hurriyet.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been coming through the Trabzonspor academy for the last six years. However, in the last few years, he has been improving a lot which has started to attract some attention from outside of the club. And that includes one team from the EFL.

Brentford have had a lot of success signing players from abroad and incorporating them into the first team over the last few years. It could be reaching its peak of success this year as they were 4th in the Sky Bet Championship before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. And now they are looking at signing Yesil to add to their developmental side.

Brentford already have one Turkish youth international in their squad, that is Halil Ibrahim Dervisoglu, and will now be working to add Yesil to their number as well. With there being a clear pathway to the first team in their squad, it might be a tempting move for him. That said there are some obstacles in their way of signing Yesil.

They will be facing some stiff competition from two German sides with Freiburg and Stuttgart also being interested in signing him. However, the toughest issue may be Yesil himself. The young midfielder is said to be very happy at Trabzonspor and wants to continue to progress through their youth system and become a first-teamer for them.

