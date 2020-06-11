Gillingham have released ex-Rotherham United and Fulham midfielder Ben Pringle, as announced by their official club website.

The Gills have published their retained list today and have announced Pringle will be becoming a free agent alongside Ouss Cisse and Mark Byrne.

Jordan Graham, Alfie Jones, Olly Lee, Tom O’Connor and Jordan Roberts have all also returned to their parent clubs after loan spells.

Their manager Steve Evans has said: “There is much work to be done following two days of meetings. My next priority is to meet with the Football staff on Monday and, given these unprecedented times, further tough decisions have to be implemented in line with the strategy set out by the board of directors.

“It is my job to put in place the best possible first team squad for season 2020/21, and of course do that within the resources provided.”

Pringle, who is 31 years old, will have to weigh up his options this summer. He only joined Gillingham in September last year and made 11 appearances this past campaign.

He is an experienced player in the Football League and would be a decent options for clubs needing players over the coming months. He has previously played for the likes of Derby County, Rotherham United, Fulham, Ipswich Town, Preston North End, Oldham Athletic and Tranmere Rovers.

The conclusion of the League One season saw Gillingham finish in 10th position and nine points outside the Play-Offs.



Would you take Pringle at your club?