Blackburn Rovers suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in a pre-restart friendly according to a report from Sky Sports News.

In preparation for the Sky Bet Championship season restarting on the 20th June, teams have been having friendly matches in order to gain match fitness. It has been agreed by many coaches that fitness will be more important than ever due to the long lay-off so every team is doing their best to get an advantage in this area.

This has led to Blackburn having a friendly against Liverpool who were on top of the Premier League and seen as Champions elect before the season was ended. While a loss may have been expected against a side which has done so well this season, they definitely would not have wanted to be have been ripped apart in such a manner.

The game, which took place at Anfield, started badly for Blackburn with Sadio Mane opening the scoring after just ten minutes. This was then followed by goals from Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino. Things would not get better for the Lancashire side in the second half either. Joel Matip, Ki-Jana Hoever and Leighton Clarkson all got on the score sheet as Liverpool got a confidence-boosting win going into their season restart.

For Blackburn, this could end up be a confidence denting match, especially if handled badly by head coach Tony Mowbray. But if handled in the right way, the mistakes made could be learned from and help Blackburn in the restarted season.

Are you concerned at Blackburn losing by such a large margin?