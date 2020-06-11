QPR assistant manager John Eustace has told West London Sport that he thinks Bright Osayi-Samuel should stay at the club.

One of the fights the R’s are going to have this summer is one to keep Osayi-Samuel. The 22-year-old winger signed for QPR back in 2017 and has been a great performer for the side over the last few years. His contract was set to expire in the summer but QPR activated a clause in his contract which will extend his deal for another year.

But plenty of teams are said to be interested in signing the former Blackpool man. West Bromwich Albion have had an interest in Osayi-Samuel going back to April and recently there were reports that Club Brugge are interested in signing him. If the Baggies were able to seal promotion during the restarted season, it could be a very tempting move for the young winger. While not a traditional move, signing for Club Brugge will also be hard to resist considering that as they were crowned champions of the Belgian Pro League, they have got a place in the Champions League.

But one of his coaches Eustace is advising him that it would be better for his career if he was to stay at Loftus Road.

Eustace said: “If Bright has another season with us – and hopefully he will – then I think he’ll develop into a top player.

“If he ends up leaving, then fair enough. But I do think it would be good for him if he stays.”

Should QPR sell Bright Osayi-Samuel?