There are many voices saying that Daniel Ayala is going to be a Leeds United player, many indeed. Now Football Insider has taken these voices a step further saying that the Whites and Ayala have been in talks over a move.

29-year-old Daniel Ayala first came to prominence with a 2007 move from Sevilla’s C side to Liverpool’s Under-18 set-up. He failed to crack into the Reds first team in a sustained way, featuring just five times before a move to Norwich City in 2011 and then to Middlesbrough in 2014. It is at Boro that he’s made a name for himself but it is a time coming to an end.

The Spaniard’s contract finishes at the end of this month but the rangy centre-back is thought to be seeing the current season out. This will extend his time with the Teessiders beyond the natural end of his contract.

Football Insider, referencing a ‘Leeds source’ say that they have been told that Ayala is rated by Victor Orta who “has recommended him highly to Marcelo Bielsa.”

Not only has Orta recommended him to the maestro that is Bielsa but contact has been made between Leeds United and Ayala. This news, via the ‘Leeds source’ leads Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey to write that “He [Orta] has already spoken to the player about the possibility of a move to Elland Road.”

In a recent story carried by Teesside Live’s website, Ayala’s wife Hannah commented on her husband’s contract situation saying “at the moment we don’t know anything yet.”

That was just over a fortnight ago but, if this ‘Leeds source’ is on the button, then a move down the A1 to Elland Road and Leeds United might be on the cards.

Would Bielsa be able to create Ben White out of Daniel Ayala?