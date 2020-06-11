The last two weeks haven’t been brilliant for Charlton Athletic Football Club. Earlier in the month, it was announced star Lyle Taylor would not extend his contract beyond the end of June. They have also been taken over for the third time this season, sparking uncertainty about the future of the club. After a torrid two weeks, Charlton Athletic have given fans some positive news regarding the future of midfield-maestro Josh Cullen.

Fans have been quick to praise the professionalism, attitude and his respect to the club by committing and wanting to play for the remaining nine games of the season. Several comments are praising Cullen for not taking a leaf out of Lyle Taylor’s book.

It is clear how Addicks fans are feeling regarding the news Cullen. The Addicks return to competitive football on June 20th against fellow strugglers Hull City.