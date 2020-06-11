The ruling yesterday confirmed Ipswich will remain in league one for at least one more season, and with no one really knowing what the future holds, what changes will be made at portman road?

Obviously, budgets will be a big thing, Ipswich, having spent a lot on wages compared to their rivals will have to trim the squad, or face the penalties.

It is safe to say that this, staying in League One, was not really part of the plan, having claimed the title before a ball was kicked really backfired, and now the remnants of a curtailed season are the playing cards for the future.

Off the pitch, Ipswich will do the usual thing of cutting where they can, although on the pitch the luxuries are definitely under scrutiny.

Likely to go

Ipswich has a great youth system, which has served the club well for turnover in the last few decades, and it is likely that at least two of the products are on the radar of clubs in higher divisions, indeed Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden are probably being prepped for media speculation as we ponder the ins and outs of the transfer market. Flynn is viewed by many as an England player in waiting, whilst Luke, who is slightly newer to the scene is also held in high regard.

Kayden Jackson is also expected to attract attention, with confirmed interest in January from Lancastrian powerhouse (albeit a sleeping one) Blackburn Rovers, Tony Mowbray may well return to tempt the north west’s son back “home”.

Toto Nsiala, possibly the albatross around Paul Hursts neck, although Hurst departed prematurely, poor old Toto has not had the best of lives in Suffolk, most notable for a dodgy red-card in the relegation season, a few blunders there after made the central defender a bit of a scapegoat, and a loan move to Bolton helped him on his way to a second consecutive relegation on his CV, Toto will probably be moved on for everyone’s benefit.

Will Norris and Luke Garbutt, Both have had their loan deals terminated, Norris was never popular in the stands at Ipswich, and like Nsiala, was prone to errors. Garbutt, however, was very popular, and if the season had been allowed to continue, the Everton asset would be continuing in the Blue shirt, especially as he now returns to Merseyside without club to play for, and it is not so likely that Ipswich can afford his Premier League wage.

I would also expect possible interest in Janoi Donacien, Jon Nolan and Alan Judge, although none would be definite movers, the sheer squad size issues may force the hand of the club, Judge is a player who will always attract attention, and Nolan is a prized asset, who, like Nsiala, arrived for a big fee under Hurst, his departure along with Donacien could simply be Lambert further-clearing the decks.

Anyone else?

The likelihood of interest in the younger players at Ipswich is always on the cards, Dozzell, El Mizouni, Dobra et al will almost certainly surface, however none of the named three are accomplished first-teamers and any purchase would be a calculated risk.

So where does this leave Ipswich?

Even if all the named players do leave in the “summer” Ipswich would not be down to the bare bones, three options in goal include a highly thought of Adam Pryzbek, Tomas Holy and ‘Son of Richard” Harry Wright, whilst the defence is more than covered with options in all positions, mostly including more youth players such as Bailey Clements, and Tommy Smith (not that one)

The midfield too includes several talented players, Teddy Bishop and Emyr Huws augment a plausible centre with experienced Cole Skuse, and the attack will be from a plethora of players, Sears and Norwood backed by Folami, Morris and Tyreece Simpson.

I don’t think all in all Ipswich are in a bad place (squad wise) but every sale will grate on the fans, especially in this tier of the English pyramid.

Will Downes, Woolf and all the rest begin the season with Ipswich?