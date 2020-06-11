The last two weeks haven’t been brilliant for Charlton Athletic Football Club. Earlier in the month, it was announced star Lyle Taylor would not extend his contract beyond the end of June. They have also been taken over for the third time this season, sparking uncertainty about the future of the club. After a torrid two weeks, Charlton Athletic have given fans some positive news regarding the future of midfield-maestro Josh Cullen.

The club has agreed to extend Cullen’s loan deal so that he can feature in the remaining nine games of the season. Cullen joined Charlton at the beginning of the campaign and has been a regular in Lee Bowyer’s side. The 24-year-old has played 25 times this season and it’s certain it would have been more had the midfielder not picked up an ankle ligament injury that saw him miss 11 games. Cullen, who has one goal and one assist to his name this season is now raring to go for the final nine games of the season.

The 24-year old spoke to the club’s official website after announcing his contract extension and here is what he had to say:

“It was quite straightforward for all parties involved, there is still a job to be done. There are nine massive games to go and it was always in my head to be a part of that. You want to finish what you started and it’s been a long journey up until now, but it’s not finished. It was a straightforward decision and I feel like I owe it to the club. The fans have backed me from day one and been brilliant to me. Everyone around the club, the manager, the staff and the players are all fighting for the same goal so I’m really looking forward to the season getting restarted and finishing strong.”

Cullen’s goals and assists do not truly reflect just how big a role he has played in the heart of Charlton’s midfield this season. He will be doing all he can to ensure Charlton avoid the drop and spend another season in the championship.