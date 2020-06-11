The only negative about Leeds United is that fans can still remember what football was like pre-Bielsa. That is important as it allows you to see just how beautiful the football is now. It wasn’t always this way.

Not so far back, Leeds United relied upon Chris Wood to win games; there really wasn’t another option in that side. Run it back to League One dark days and it was a side largely relying upon the craft of Robert Snodgrass at times.

This is something that Phil Hay picks up on when talking about today’s podcast in the following tweet:

after chatting on the podcast about the ‘Keep calm and give it to Snodgrass’ era, I had a watch of Bielsa’s goals today and was reminded of how much we’ve been spoilt over the past two years — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 11, 2020

From this reminisce, Hay then tweeted two Leeds United goals that he linked through their “counter-attacking symmetry”:

These two goals are probably as close to counter-attacking symmetry as you’ll get: pic.twitter.com/byoyACniSz — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 11, 2020

Watching both these goals in all their glory and it is easy to see just what Hay is talking about. They are both carbon copies of each other. Pretty much the same build-up, the same transitions and the same finish – a headed goal at the far post.

Both goals show the influence that Bielsa has had on Leeds United and their gameplay. Sweeping movement, effortless flowing football and defenders being stretched and overloaded. It is beautiful to watch and has been for two seasons.

Hay’s tweet of the goals and his comments were bound to draw comments from Leeds United fans – that is the nature of the beast with social media and Whites fans. As expected, it did draw some comments and here are some of the replies from United fans to Hay’s series of tweets.

Snodgrass was brilliant wasn’t he, his ability to do the same ‘fake cross and cut back on his left foot’ seemed to work every time. Not really much pace at all but high quality, loved watching him, between him and Pablo for best individual players since the prem for me. — Nick (@Nicklufc801) June 11, 2020

You know what I admire most about Bielsa is that he concentrates on the job he has and goes about it quietly without fuss and blowing hot air. How he has transformed a team is unprecedented.Actions speak louder than words . — nigel sullivan (@SullivanNigel) June 11, 2020

I’m 35 now Phil and have never liked an individual at our club as much as Mr. Bielsa. We’ve had some good teams over my lifetime but this style of football is what it’s about for me. Pleasure to watch. — Ben Roscrow (@R0scr0w) June 11, 2020

I dread the day he leaves. I’m 34 and seen some very good sides for us but this football is different level to anything I’ve ever seen us play. — Biff (@StevieBiff) June 11, 2020