The only negative about Leeds United is that fans can still remember what football was like pre-Bielsa. That is important as it allows you to see just how beautiful the football is now. It wasn’t always this way.

Not so far back, Leeds United relied upon Chris Wood to win games; there really wasn’t another option in that side. Run it back to League One dark days and it was a side largely relying upon the craft of Robert Snodgrass at times.

This is something that Phil Hay picks up on when talking about today’s podcast in the following tweet:

From this reminisce, Hay then tweeted two Leeds United goals that he linked through their “counter-attacking symmetry”:

Watching both these goals in all their glory and it is easy to see just what Hay is talking about. They are both carbon copies of each other. Pretty much the same build-up, the same transitions and the same finish – a headed goal at the far post.

Both goals show the influence that Bielsa has had on Leeds United and their gameplay. Sweeping movement, effortless flowing football and defenders being stretched and overloaded. It is beautiful to watch and has been for two seasons.

Hay’s tweet of the goals and his comments were bound to draw comments from Leeds United fans – that is the nature of the beast with social media and Whites fans. As expected, it did draw some comments and here are some of the replies from United fans to Hay’s series of tweets.