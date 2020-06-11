Millwall boss Gary Rowett managed Viv Solomon-Otabor at former club Birmingham City.

The winger is currently available so could his former manager boost his options on the wing by bringing him to the Den?

Solomon Otabor, who is 24 years old, has spent this past season with Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia but is now looking to return to England.

He would be a shrewd free agent signing for the Lions as he is young, quick and has played in the Championship before.

The London-born wide man started his career with spells as a youngster at Hampton and Richmond Borough and Crystal Palace before Birmingham lured him to the Midlands in 2012.

He would later cross paths with Rowett at St. Andrew’s and went onto make 40 appearances for their first-team. He also had loan spells away from the Blues at Oxford City, Bolton Wanderers, Portsmouth and Blackpool.

Solomon-Otabor turned down a new deal at Birmingham last summer in favour of a move to Bulgaria but has since left CSKA Sofia.

Possibly moving to Millwall would provide him with the opportunity to move back to London which could put the Lions ahead of other suitors.

Rowett’s men currently sit 8th in the Championship table and are two points off the Play-Offs with nine games left to play when the season resumes.

Their boss will be eager to put his own stamp on his squad over the coming months and could look to reunite with some former players. Could Solomon-Otabor be on his radar?

Should Millwall target Solomon-Otabor?