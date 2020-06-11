Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens managed Sheffield United’s Kean Bryan at Oldham Athletic during the 2017/18 season.

As the Robins’ manager scours the market looking for reinforcements to his squad, could he look to reunite with him at the County Ground?

Bryan, who is 23 years old, impressed enough on loan for the Latics under Wellens to earn a permanent move to Sheffield United afterwards.

However, he finds himself way down the pecking order at Bramall Lane in the Premier League and has spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan in League One at Bolton Wanderers.

Bryan would be ideal for Swindon this summer as they gear up for their return to the third tier. He is versatile as he can play in midfield or defence, experienced at that level and is likely to leave the Blades again.

He still has another year left on his contract with Chris Wilder’s side but has only played four times since his switch to Yorkshire two years ago.

Bryan started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the youth ranks there. However, he never made a senior appearance for the North-West giants and was shipped out on loan to Bury and Oldham as a youngster.

The ex-England Under-20 international was Oldham’s Young Player of the Season award in 2018 despite their relegation to League Two under Wellens.

He could become available over the coming months and with it unlikely he will be going back to Bolton in the fourth tier, could Swindon swoop in for him?

