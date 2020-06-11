Northampton Town head coach Keith Curle has told the club website that he regards the Sky Bet League Two play-offs as a sprint rather than a marathon.

While Sky Bet League Two is now officially over for the majority of the teams in the division, there is still some business that needs to be finished off. In order to see who joins Swindon Town, Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth Argyle in Sky Bet League One, the play-offs will be played out. These will take place behind closed doors, including the final at Wembley.

Northampton are one of the teams that will be playing in the play-offs. They are set to take on Cheltenham Town with the first leg taking place next Thursday. With there only being three games at the most left in the Northampton season, Curle has said that he regards the end of the season lottery as a sprint rather than a marathon.

Curle said: “It’s not a marathon now it is a sprint and we have got to hit the ground running.

“It will be strange playing without a crowd but we will be very familiar with the surroundings and we are very used to the pitch because that’s where we have been training these last few weeks.

“We’ve got a squad that embraces challenges, it will be a challenge but it will be one we face head on.

“We’ve got a style of play that we don’t shy away from and we won’t shy away from and we need to make sure we turn up next Thursday and get ourselves a good foothold in the tie.

“We want to get the ball forward and numbers in the box, it is very simple but it is very effective.

“We’ve got 24 players in training and we want all those players on the same page because of how we play. It is vitally important we work on the fundamentals of our game and make sure we get those right.”

Will Northampton Town win the play-offs?