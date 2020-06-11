Kevin Kilbane has reflected back on his time at Hull City from 2009 to 2012, as per an interview on Boyle Sports’ Twitter (see tweet below).

The former Republic of Ireland left-back spent four years on the books at the KCOM Stadium, one of which he spent out on loan at fellow Yorkshire side Huddersfield Town.

Kilbane, who is now 42 years old, played over 600 games in his playing career and also had stints with the likes of Preston North End, West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, Everton and Wigan Athletic.

Hull signed him in January 2009 for a fee of £500,000 and he went onto make 55 appearances for the Tigers. He has said: “I went to Hull and I enjoyed it up there. It was simply to stay in the Premier League, that’s how it was, I felt as though I was going to prolong that by going there”



He was then loaned to Huddersfield in the 2010/11 season: “During that course of your career you’re going into your 30’s and you having to look at other options and I ended up having a loan move to Huddersfield. Lee Clark was the manager and I ended up just thinking ‘look, lets just go, enjoy it, go with the ride and see how it would go.

“I never lost a game, I was unbeaten during the second-half of that season at Huddersfield. It was an unbelievable time, I never lost a league game so to lose that big Play-Off game against Peterborough at Old Trafford. It also cost me the chance to play at Wembley as well! It was the year that Champions League was at Wembley!”.

Kilbane also spent time out on loan from Hull at Derby County after his spell at the Terriers and ended up retiring after a final stint at Coventry City.

He was last seen on television on Dancing on Ice in February.