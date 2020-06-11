Journalist Ryan Conway has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Dutch defender Mike te Wierik will link up with new club Derby County on July 1st to begin training with his new club.

Understand the plan with Mike te Wierik is to bring him to Derby when he becomes an official player on July 1. He won’t be able to play until next season, but he’ll train with the squad, watch the games and the coaching staff can get him up to speed with their identity. #DCFC — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) June 11, 2020

Back in February, Derby County secured their first signing for the 2020/21 campaign. Dutch defender Mike te Wierik agreed pre-contract terms with Derby County to make a summer move from FC Groningen.

Now, it has emerged what Derby are planning on doing with te Wierik. The Dutch centre-back will link up with the club on July 1st once his deal with the Rams begins but will not be able to play for his new side until the start of next season.

The 28-year-old defender will join Derby County to bolster Philip Cocu’s defensive ranks. The Rams will be happy to see te Wierik join this summer with their defensive options looking somewhat limited at times this season.

te Wierik is an experienced centre-back and has spent his entire career to date playing in his native Holland. The centre-back started out in the youth academy at FC Twente before joining Heracles Almelo in 2010. te Wierik went on to spent seven years with the club, playing 161 games and scoring six goals and providing six assists along the way.

He made the move to Groningen in 2017 and has featured in 95 matches since, becoming club captain during the 2018/19 campaign.

It will be interesting to see how te Wierik fares in his first season playing outside of Holland. Derby County fans, are you looking forward to seeing te Wierik link up with the club next month?

Are you looking forward to seeing te Wierik join Derby County this summer?