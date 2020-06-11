Sheffield Wednesday head coach Garry Monk has told the club website about the social distancing protocols in place at Hillsborough.

Sky Bet Championship football is set to come back on 20th June but it will not be like the sport we knew before the Coronavirus pandemic. It will be played in empty stadiums and there are rule changes which will see teams be able to use five substitutes during the game but only at three different points.

While this is what the fans will see when watching these empty stadium games at home, there are a lot more rules in place for the teams at the stadium. This is so that social distancing can still be enforced and any potential spread of the Coronavirus can be as limited as possible.

Monk has taken the time to explain some of the protocols that will be in place at Hillsborough ahead of the return to action next week.

Monk said: “The protocols have come through, we understand them and what is required. For home games there are different ‘zones’ to respect in terms of risks, the players, the warm-ups, the distancing and all that side of it is in place.

“The away travel is a little more tricky, for example we have to consider the numbers on the coach, we may have to double up on coaches, trains, hotels.

“But we’ve all said from the start, the fairest way is on the pitch and everyone agrees and now we are getting on with it and preparing the players as best as possible.”

