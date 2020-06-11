Leeds United’s decision to dip into the Premier League loan market to land Ben White has been a masterstroke by the Whites. The Brighton youngster has been a revelation this campaign and will be looking to pick up where he left off when football was a victim of the necessary COVID-19 social distancing measures.

Such has been White’s rise to a defensive stalwart at Leeds United, it has pretty much put paid to any Leeds United plans to bring the Seagulls defender to Elland Road on a full-time basis. There are much bigger, more prestigious sides interested in the Poole-born youngster.

Instead, Leeds United will need to look elsewhere and one of those places is to Premier League side Spurs. The target there is said to be young Argentinian defender, Juan Foyth, according to stories circulating in the media.

This is something that Argentine reporter Nicolas Bozza, of Argentinian station Radio La Red AM 910, says is going to happen. He states so in the following tweet:

Twitter: ATENCIÓN! El ex futbolista de #EDLP @JuanMFoyth será refuerzo de #LeedsUnited. El central de la Selección Argentin… https://t.co/QTtWu2cFnv (@Nicobozza) Translation: Attention! #EDLP (Estudiantes) ex-player @JuanFoyth will be a reinforcement for Leeds United. The central [defender] of the Argentinian national selection will play in Bielsa’s side. Spurs will loan him for a season.

Foyth signed for Spurs from Estudiantes in late August 2017 for £11.7million and has gone on to make 32 appearances for Spurs – just four of those (65 minutes) coming this season in the Premier League.

With Ben White likely returning to Brighton before moving on elsewhere, Leeds United are going to need defensive reinforcement. According to this, that is going to come from Spurs in the shape of ball-playing centre-back Juan Foyth.

Will Juan Foyth be a big hit at Leeds United if the Whites grab him?