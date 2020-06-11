Peterborough United club legend Aaron Mclean has confirmed on Twitter (see tweet below) that he will be leaving the club’s coaching staff this summer.

It has been a tough week for Peterborough United fans. The club missed out narrowly on the play-off spots after League One decided to bring an early end to the 2019/20 season and now, fans have been left gutted by fresh news.

Club legend Aaron Mclean announced on Twitter that he will be leaving the Posh this summer. Mclean has been part of Darren Ferguson’s coaching staff for just over a year now, joining Darren Ferguson’s backroom staff as he continues to take his steps in coaching after retiring in 2018.

In his statement, Mclean moved to say that he is “eternally grateful” for being given the chance to return to the club as a coach, thanking everyone associated with Peterborough United for their love and support during his stints at the club as both a player and coach.

Upon the announcement, a whole host of Posh fans sent Mclean their messages of support. Fans wished Mclean the best for his future endeavours and expressed their sadness at his departure.

Here’s what they had to say:

NO. 😢💔 This hurts so much more than missing the play offs. #PoshLegend #pufc Good luck Aaron ⚽️💙 — Leon (@LeonRigbyRobson) June 11, 2020

Beyond gutted, what a week — Steve Thorpe 🇪🇺 (@leccymansteve) June 11, 2020

Best wishes in all that you do in the future. Club Legend. Thanks for the memories. — Mark Chambers (@CHAMM24) June 11, 2020

Gutted. A true legend. best of luck fella x — Tom Hopgood 🇪🇺🌱🏃‍♂️📺 (@tomhopgood) June 11, 2020

Sad to see you go Aaron. Will always be a Posh legend and hope to see you back in the future. Good luck in your next venture 💙UTP💙 — Oliver harniess (@Oliverharniess) June 11, 2020

I didn't think this week could get any worse. Not sure what will come first, any hint of good news or end of lockdown. Good luck Aaron in whatever you do. — Andy Jardine (@poshcricketer) June 11, 2020

Mclean is one of Peterborough United’s most significant players in recent history. He joined from Grays Athletic in 2006 and spent five years with the club before earning a move to Hull City in 2011. Mclean returned on loan in 2014 and in total, scored 81 goals and laid on 11 assists in 183 appearances for the club (Transfermarkt).