Plymouth Argyle would look into re-signing West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer if the opportunity arose, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

The Baggies’ stopper has spent this past season on loan with Ryan Lowe’s side and has played a key part in their promotion to League One.

Palmer, who is 23 years old, is due to return to the Hawthorns this summer after an impressive spell at Home Park. He has previously spent time out on loan from the Midlands side at Kidderminster Harriers, Oldham Athletic and Notts County.

Lowe is keen on bringing him back on loan next term but has admitted that could prove a tough move to pull off, as per Plymouth Live: “I had a brief chat with Alex. He has been different class and probably the best goalkeeper in League Two. If I’m West Brom, he ain’t coming back and we have got to be aware of that. We have got to respect that.

“Alex could find himself in West Brom’s first team squad next season, whether that’s second choice, third choice, being around it. I think he’s back training with them. If he goes out on loan again, would he bypass Plymouth Argyle? Probably, yeah. Could he go to the Championship? Yeah, 100 per cent. So we are cautious of that.”

He added: “If the option arose, and he wanted to come back and we wanted him, then we would certainly look at it. But I think we have got a new Alex Palmer waiting in the wings in Michael Cooper, who will get the opportunity next season to be the best he can be.”

Palmer faces a battle in breaking into West Brom’s first-team and they may loan him out again for the next campaign.

If there is no interest in him from the Championship, Plymouth would stand a decent chance of getting him ahead of other third tier sides.

Will Plymouth re-sign Palmer?