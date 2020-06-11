Luton Town hold an option to extend Donervon Daniels’ contract at the club this summer.

The centre-back joined the club on a one-year deal last summer but the Hatters can exercise an option to keep him for another 12 months, as detailed in a report by Luton Today.

Daniels, who is 26 years old, was immediately shipped out on loan to League One side Doncaster Rovers when he moved to Kenilworth Road. He returned to Luton in January and has since made three appearances for the Championship side.

The defender is rated at £270,000 on Transfermarkt and Nathan Jones has a decision to make on whether he is part of his long-term plans.

Daniels adds more options and depth to Luton’s defensive department. However, his fate at the club could depend on what league they are in next season.

The Hatters will be fighting for their lives when the second tier season resumes this month.

Daniels started his career at West Bromwich Albion but never made a senior appearance for the Baggies. Instead, he had loan spells away from the Hawthorns at Tranmere Rovers, Gillingham, Blackpool and Aberdeen.

He left the Midlands in 2015 and has since had stints at Wigan Athletic, Rochdale and Blackpool.

Daniels hasn’t managed to settle down at a club since leaving West Brom and will be in limbo again if Luton decide to release him this summer. He will be hoping to force his way into Jones’ side when the campaign returns and earn a contract extension.

Will Luton keep Daniels?