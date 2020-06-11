Charlton Athletic run the risk of losing Naby Sarr on a free transfer this summer.

The defender’s current deal at the Valley expires at the end of this month and his future with the Championship side hangs in the balance.

Lee Bowyer’s side are losing top scorer Lyle Taylor for nothing and might be dealt a double blow if Sarr follow him out the exit door as well.

Sarr, who is 26 years old, has made 25 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions this season and has chipped in with three goals and five assists from defence.

He is a key player for Charlton and will be hoping to play a key part in their push for survival when the campaign resumes this month. They currently sit 22nd in the league and are two points from safety behind Hull City.

Sarr joined the club in 2015 and has since played 110 games. He helped them gain promotion from League One last season via the Play-Offs.

Prior to his move to London, the defender started his career at Lyon after rising up through their youth ranks before playing five times for their first-team.

He joined to Sporting Lisbon and spent a year with the Portuguese giants before Charlton signed him on a five-year deal.

Sarr has turned into a key player for Bowyer’s side but faces an uncertain future at the club with his contract running down. His fate could depend on what league they are in next term.

