Speaking on Instagram, Blackpool star Armand Gnanduillet has moved to confirm that he will be leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer.

In the January transfer window, Charlton Athletic were heavily linked with a move for Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet. Reports from London News Online claimed that Gnanduillet was a January transfer target for the Addicks but a move to The Valley never materialised.

Now, it has been revealed that Gnanduillet will be available this summer. The striker moved to confirm that he will not be renewing his deal with Blackpool, leaving him free to search for a new club as a free agent. Speaking on Instagram, he confirmed the news, saying:

“To the fans, staff, my teammates, people who trusted in me and people who didn’t trust in me, I would like to say a massive thank you to y’all,” he posted on his social media page.

“Yes, during the four years playing for Blackpool it’s been a blessing, an honour and a pleasure for me and I can not thank God enough for the chance – I had to express myself under this shirt!

“Veni, vidi, vici, it’s time for me to say goodbye…all the best for the future and once again – thanks y’all!”

This season has been one of Gnanduillet’s best to date. The striker netted 18 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions, taking his tally to 43 in 145 for Blackpool.

It will be interesting to see if Charlton Athletic reignite their interest in Gnanduillet this summer. The Addicks will be losing star man Lyle Taylor this summer, so they could turn to the Ivorian striker as a potential replacement. Charlton fans, would you like to see your club sign Gnanduillet this summer?

Would you like to see Charlton Athletic sign Gnanduillet this summer?