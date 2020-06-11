Shrewsbury Town have confirmed – on their official club website – the release of four players upon the end of the 2019/20 season, with former Bradford City and Coventry City midfielder Romain Vincelot one of the players heading for the exit.

With the end of the 2019/20 League One season being confirmed, Shrewsbury Town have moved to announce their released and retained list. In total, four players will be leaving the club this summer, with five other out of contract players being offered new deals.

One of the four players to be released at the end of their contract is French midfielder Romain Vincelot. Vincelot has been with Shrewsbury Town for a year and a half, joining the club from Crawley Town in January 2019.

Upon the announcement, Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts moved to pass on his best wishes for Vincelot and his fellow released players. He said:

“I’d like thank all the players for their professionalism and hard work this season. This was instrumental in the success of this campaign and we wish them all the best in their future ventures. They will always be part of the Salopian family.”

During his time with the club, Vincelot played in only seven games across all competitions. He featured just twice in the 19/20 season, with both appearances coming in the opening two games of the League One campaign.

Vincelot, 34, will now be on the lookout for a new club. He arrived in England back in 2010 and has since gone on to play for Dagenham and Redbridge, Brighton and Hove Albion, Gillingham (loan), Leyton Orient, Coventry City, Bradford City and Crawley.

