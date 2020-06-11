According to a report from The Scottish Sun, QPR are interested in signing Rangers’ out of contract midfielder Jason Holt this summer.

Rangers midfielder Jason Holt is out of contract at the Scottish Premiership club this summer. He faces a dilemma on whether or not to hold out for a move to England or snap up an earlier move to a Scottish club and now, he has opened up on the situation.

Holt is attracting interest from QPR and seems to be open to a move to England. However, if he opts to wait out for a move to England and it doesn’t;t materialise, he could be left in a difficult situation without a club. Speaking about his situation, he said:

“You need to get your timing spot on. If you wait a little bit too long, the options you might have in Scotland, those clubs might go for other targets.

“There’s a difference between Scotland looking to start their season and England being a few weeks behind, the English clubs might not be looking to sign players until August. In Scotland, if their season is starting in August they might want their squads sorted by the end of July.

“It’s a difficult one, and ultimately one you need to get right for your future.”

Holt, 27, has spent the majority of his career in Scotland but has enjoyed spells in England. He played in 17 games and scored five goals while on loan with Sheffield United in 2015 and featured 36 times for Fleetwood Town during a loan spell in the 2018/19 season.

It awaits to be seen what Holt decides to do with his future. A move away from Rangers beckons but will he remain in Scotland or move to England? QPR fans, would you like to see Holt sign this summer?

