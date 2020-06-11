Crystal Palace are ‘still interested’ in West Bromwich Albion starlet Nathan Ferguson according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ferguson was close to a move to the Eagles in January but during a medical it was reported that a knee injury would require surgery and he remained at the Hawthorns.

There has been speculation that Palace are still interested in capturing the teenager once he has fully recovered from injury and Nixon has confirmed that the Premier League side remain keen on Ferguson.

Still keen on Nathan Ferguson and waiting on a couple of targets getting more sensible prices. https://t.co/HH6aUcVW3H — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 11, 2020

Ferguson has made 21 appearances for West Brom during the first half of this season but has failed to feature since the transfer debacle with sources claiming he and his agent were in agreement that he wouldn’t play for the Midlands club again.

West Brom are currently occupying second in the Championship standings and are six points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining.

It is thought that Ferguson isn’t yet fully fit to return but it would be unlikely that he would feature for Slaven Bilic’s men in any case.

The 19-year-old broke into the first team at the beginning of the season and has flourished in the right-back role earning him praise from Bilic and football pundits.

There is no doubt that Ferguson has a bright future ahead of him and will likely be in and around the first-team squad should he make the move to Palace.

Ferguson has made it clear that he wants to play Premier League football, but with West Brom looking a good bet for promotion to the top-flight, would it be better for him to remain at the Hawthorns where he would likely get more game time?