Birmingham City are in the hunt for a new manager next season to replace Pep Clotet. Here is an updated five potential candidates for the job-

Neil Warnock- The experienced boss has emerged as a front runner for the Blues’ position. His last job came at fellow Championship side Cardiff City and he is closing in on 1,500 games as a manager. Would he be temped to return to reach that landmark?

Chris Hughton- He is available and many Birmingham fans are eager for him to return to the Midlands. The ex-Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager guided them to a 4th place finish in the second tier in the 2011/12 season.

Lee Carsley- He played for the Blues in his playing days and has coached and been caretaker manager at the club before. The former midfielder has also had coaching spells at Coventry City, Sheffield United, Brentford, Manchester City and England since hanging up his boots.

Carlos Carvalhal- The Portuguese boss managed Sheffield Wednesday from 2015 to 2017 and got the Owls into the Play-Offs twice during his time at Hillsborough. He is experienced having also managed the likes of Sporting Lisbon, Besiktas and Swansea City in the past. He is currently in charge of Rio Ave.

Slavisa Jokanovic- The ex-Watford and Fulham manager is currently in Qatar with Al-Gharafa but is an outsider for the Birmingham job. He fits the bill as he has won promotion to the Premier League twice so far in his managerial career.