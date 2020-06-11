Like many clubs, Leeds United are offering season-ticket holding supporters bespoke packages to compensate for the fact that they will not be able to watch the remaining games when football returns. Today the Whites issued some news of a rethink on this strategy after some fan criticism and points raised in an article on the club website.

Football has been closed down since late-March and the lockdown regulations of the COVID-19 pandemic have only been recently been lifted to allow clubs to train. However, it had long been known that any remaining games would be required to play out behind closed doors.

With that in mind, clubs began to put together packages to recompense clubs and Leeds United were one of those clubs. Their package, to adult season ticket holders, was one that included a series of benefits including access to LUTV’s streams of the remaining nine games of United’s Championship season.

Generous as it was, fans soon took to social media complaining that limiting it to ‘adult’ season ticket holders only was unfair. Complaints soon began to flood in on social media. Today, the club announced that the benefits package was to be extended to other categories of season ticket holders.

Per the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, he quotes a club spokesperson who said:

Following feedback from supporters, we have reviewed the 2019/20 Home Season Ticket Holders rebate offer for 19-22 year olds, senior concessions and disabled supporters. The club bundle for these categories will now contain a crowdie [personalised likeness on an Elland Road seat], a £50 retail gift card and LUTV streams for remaining nine games, home and away.

The club is contacting season ticket holders in the coming days to inform them of the options that are available to them.