Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi is set to give a huge boost to the Reds with reports he is set to sign a new contract extension as reported by Nottinghamshire Live.

The 28-year-old is believed to have extended his current deal by a further year keeping him at the City Ground until at least 2021.

The winger signed for Forest last summer as a free agent but has played a key role this season for the Reds on their guide for promotion.

Ameobi’s current deal was set to expire this summer and Forest are eager to keep him at the club with him having been a regular under manager Sabri Lamouchi.

The former Bolton Wanderers man has played 38 times this season and has scored three goals in that time.

Nottingham Forest resume their Championship campaign next weekend following the announcement from the EFL that the season will continue on June 20.

Ameobi is likely to play a key role for the club in their remaining nine fixtures as they aim to secure a play-off place.

Lamouchi’s men sit fifth in the table and will restart their campaign with a trip to face Sheffield Wednesday where they will look to continue their good form and maintain their push for promotion.

The EFL had already announced that they would allow clubs to sign players on short-term extensions to allow them to see out the season with their current clubs but Forest have seemingly gone one step further to secure Ameobi for next season as well.