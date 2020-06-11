Leeds United could be facing a travel predicament ahead of their crucial class against Cardiff City on the opening weekend of the resumption of the season as reported by MOT Leeds News.

The EFL have informed Leeds that they won’t be ruling that they must travel to Wales on the morning of the game for the midday kick-off despite concerns regarding overnight stays.

Hotel accommodation is still available and according to Leeds Live, this means he EFL are happy for them to travel down prior to the morning of the match as long as health and safety guidelines are adhered to.

The EFL have advised that hotel use is permissible for games such as this with Leeds having to make the long journey to Cardiff for an early kick-off.

Crucially, though, Marcelo Bielsa and his side will not be forced to set off early next Sunday morning to make it to the game in time.

A decision is yet to be made, but accommodation near Cardiff is being looked into and flying from West Yorkshire on the Sunday morning also remains an option for the Whites.

Some Leeds supporters voiced their anger at the fixture list and the time of kick-off with second-placed West Bromwich Albion facing local rivals Birmingham City on Saturday in the 3pm kick-off.

Both matches will be available on Sky, which beggars the question of why the games couldn’t have been swapped around with is surely being much easier for Blues to travel to the Hawthorns for an early kick-off time.