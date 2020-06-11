Football ownership has always been a particular area of the game embroiled with a certain degree of controversy. Yes, you get clubs that fall lucky with decent, solid owners who love the club and have an affinity with both it and the fans. Then you have the opposite side of the coin.

For Charlton Athletic fans, it’s definitely the ‘other side of the coin’ scenario when it comes to their last two owners: Roland Duchatelet and East Street Investments (ESI). Taking the former, such was fan outcry against Belgian owner Duchatelet and henchwoman Katrien Meire that fan protests were loud and prolonged.

There might have been a collective sigh of relief when ESI, fronted by Tahnoon Nimer, took over the club and, in doing so, rid the Addicks of the shadows of Duchatelet et al. A change is as good as a rest, some say. The problem was, there was little time to rest before the ‘usual’ came back in to play.

Nimer has a very public spat over Instagram and Twitter with Matt Southall, the chairman installed at the club by ESI. It wasn’t pretty, it was definite mudslinging and it must have left Charlton fans exasperated and almost begging for a decent owner/ownership model for once.

Yesterday, news came through that the Addicks had changed hands again, ESI being bought out by Manchester businessman Paul Elliott. Property developer Elliott quickly set about building bridges writing on the club website:

“On behalf of the consortium, I am delighted to have been given this opportunity to take ownership of Charlton Athletic. I recognise this club means so much to its fans and I will take the responsibility very seriously. I will be looking to ensure the stability of the club moving forward so we can look to put behind us the recent boardroom events and concentrate on building a unified boardroom and a unified football club.”

That phrase used by Elliott, “looking to ensure the stability of the club”, isn’t too much for Addicks fans to ask after what they’ve been through in their recent past, is it?

Is club stability too much to ask for from Charlton fans?