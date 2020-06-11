Celtic target Ivan Toney will be sold by Peterborough United for the right price this summer, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

The Posh told the prolific striker in January they will sell him if they were not promoted to the Championship.

Celtic have been linked with an ambitious summer swoop for the in-demand forward and he could now be theirs if they cough up the money Peterborough want.

Toney, who is 24 years old, scored 26 goals in all competitions this past season and still has a year left on his contract at London Road.



Peterborough signed him in 2018 from Newcastle United and he bagged 23 goals in all competitions in his first campaign.

He started out at Northampton Town but was snapped up by Newcastle in 2015. The striker made four appearances for their first-team and had loan spells away at Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United and Wigan Athletic.

The Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said, as per the Scottish Sun (via Sky Sports): “We had multiple clubs try and buy him in January, we promised Ivan if we weren’t in the Championship next season we would sell him. We don’t sell our players cheap, the pandemic won’t affect that.”

He added: “He’s got physicality, pace and character – Newcastle should probably never have sold him to us. But we spent a lot of money buying him. He’s been the best player in League One this season, hopefully he will get his golden boot.”

The League One side will sell Toney this summer for the right price, which is a boost for Celtic as they look to strengthen their attack. Will they pay the money for him?

Will Celtic land Toney?