Leeds United fans are equally as quick to attack as they are to defend and especially more so when it directly involves the club or their players.

One player who has come in for more than a degree of criticism this season is striker Patrick Bamford. A cohort of Leeds United supporters has chastised him for his wastefulness in front of goal. The featured image to this article was his response to scoring at the height of this criticism.

On the football front for the Whites, Bamford has scored 13 goals in 36 appearances this season, adding 3 assists. He is Marcelo Bielsa’s first-choice as a starting striker and has been in the starting XI 95% of times this season, fulfilling 85% of available minutes on the pitch.

However, it is this tweet (below) which brings him the headlines this morning:

Twitter: Mindless idiots like this are the people who need educating the most🤦🏼‍♂️ happy to ignore it as long as it doesn’t… https://t.co/SL7wNkJQV9 (@Patrick_Bamford)

What is attached to the email is a Twitter message exchange between Bamford and a fan after the fan obviously commented on a post that the Leeds United striker had put out of Twitter.

It was always going to be a tweet put out by Bamford that was going to receive a lot of Leeds United fan response. That was proved to be true and below are some of the responses from Whites fans over the exchange.

