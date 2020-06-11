Leeds United are being linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth, according to journalist Roy Nemer on Twitter (see tweet below).



Twitter: Juan Foyth of Tottenham Hotspur set to join Leeds on loan. https://t.co/LfdMKxIqEe (@RoyNemer)

Argentinian news outlet Mundo Albiceleste are also reporting that the Whites have set their sights on the Premier League man.

Foyth, who is 22 years old, could leave Spurs over the coming months for more opportunities next season.

Leeds will need a replacement for Ben White next term for when the highly-rated defender returns to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion this summer.

If the Whites are promoted to the top flight then Foyth could be a decent option for the Yorkshire side. He is young, cool on the ball and has got experience of playing in the Premier League.

The Argentina international started his career at Estudiantes de La Plata in his native country before going onto make nine appearances for their first-team as a youngster.

Tottenham brought him to England in 2017 and he has played 30 times for the London side over the past three seasons in all competitions.

Leeds will be eager to get over the line and promoted from the Championship when the campaign resumes this month. Marcelo Bielsa’s men are currently top of the table with nine games left to play.

They are a single points above West Bromwich Albion in second and seven points above Fulham in third. Their first game back is away to Cardiff City in 21st June.

Will Leeds sign Foyth?