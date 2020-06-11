Former Birmingham City manager Chris Hughton looks ‘unlikely’ to return to the club with the Blues looking to make a new appointment when Pep Clotet leaves at the end of the season as reported by Birmingham Live.

Hughton is thought to be considering a move to management but has previously spoken of wanting a Premier League job as opposed to a role in the second tier of English football.

It has been reported that Birmingham City are looking to appoint an experienced successor to Clotet with Hughton one of several names being linked with the job.

Neil Warnock has also been claimed as being a possible replacement to Clotet but this has divided some supporters with the former Cardiff City boss thought to be seen as a gamble despite boasting an impressive promotion record.

Hughton is a real favourite at St.Andrews with his single season at the club having been an unforgettable one back in 2011 which came immediately after they were relegation to the Championship.

He oversaw a memorable Europa League campaign which they were involved in due to their Carling Cup success and a run to the Championship play-offs, only to fall agonisingly short in both competitions.

Hughton has also since guided Brighton to promotion in his five years on the south coast since he departed Birmingham City whilst also having spells at Norwich City and Newcastle United in his managerial career.

Despite his impressive CV and clear affiliation with the club, it is thought that he is not a name that Birmingham City are currently pursuing.