Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has described Baggies captain Chris Brunt as a “West Brom legend” but admitted he isn’t surprised at his imminent exit in an interview with West Brom News.

It was confirmed last week that the long-serving Northern Irishman would be departing the Hawthorns at the end of the season following 13 years at the Midlands club.

Brunt has made over 400 appearances in his time in the Black Country and scored 49 goals for the club – only Peter Odemwingie and James Morrison have scored more Premier League goals for West Brom.

The 35-year-old has been linked with a move to Stoke City and is intent on finding another club before hanging up his boots and former teammate Kevin Phillips has paid tribute to the incredible impact Brunt has had at B71.

“I had a Zoom call with Chris and he kind of eluded to the fact this might be his last season at West Brom,” Phillips said.

“He’s been an unbelievable servant. He was voted their best captain over the last couple of decades and he’s a great footballer and a real gentleman.”

“He helps you on and off the pitch so we wish him all the best. He certainly feels he has two or three years left in him. He’s left as a legend at West Brom.”

Brunt has enjoyed two promotions at the Baggies and a third looks set to be on the horizon if they can finish the job when the season resumes on June 20.

In the midfielder’s first season at the club he helped secure promotion as they won the Championship title and how fitting would it be if the same achievement could be made in his final season at the club.