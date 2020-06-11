Crewe Alexandra have confirmed on their official website that veteran defender Nicky Hunt is one of the six players to be leaving the club at the end of their contract.

Among the six players departing the club is veteran defender Nicky Hunt. Alongside Hunt is Paul Green, Connor Heath, Aaron Lomas, Shaun Miller and Lewis Reilly.

Crewe moved to thank the departing players for their efforts during their time at Gresty Road, wishing them the best of the future, saying:

“Crewe Alexandra would like to place on record its thanks to all players departing for their efforts & commitment during their time at Gresty Road & wish them success in their future careers.”

Hunt, 36, leaves Crewe after two years with the club. He signed on a free transfer from Notts County in the summer of 2018 and has played in 54 games across all competitions since, scoring one goal and laying on two assists in the process.

Hunt started out his career with Bolton Wanderers and went on to play 154 times for the club. He spent stints on loan with Birmingham City and Derby County before leaving in 2010. Since then, Hunt has gone on to play for Bristol City, Preston North End, Rotherham United, Accrington Stanley, Mansfield Town, Leyton Orient and Notts County.

In total, Hunt has played in over 450 games across all competitions throughout his career (Transfermarkt), ranging from the UEFA Cup to the EFL Trophy.

Now, it awaits to be seen how Hunt’s situation pans out in the upcoming summer transfer window. Is Hunt a player you would like to see join your club this summer?

