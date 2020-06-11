Accrington Stanley have confirmed on their official club website that former Nottingham Forest and Burton Albion goalkeeper Dimi Evtimov will be released at the end of his contract.

After a year and a half at the club, Accrington Stanley have moved to confirm that goalkeeper Dimi Evtimov will be leaving this summer. Evtimov’s contract expires this summer and he is one of the five out of contract Stanley players who will not be retained for next season.

Evtimov joins Zaine Francis-Angol, Erico de Sousa, Wilson Carvalho and Phil Edwards in leaving the club this summer. Upon the announcement, the club moved to place their thanks on record for the contributions of the individuals, saying:

“Accrington Stanley would like to thank all of the above players for their time at the club and wish them the best of luck in their future careers.”

Evtimov, a graduate from Nottingham Forest’s academy, will now turn his attention to search for a new club this summer. Out of contract players could face a difficult summer, with so many players set to become free agents in the coming weeks. Free transfers are likely to be used widely, however, so Evitmov will be hoping the right club swoops in to sign him this summer.

The 26-year-old played three senior games for Nottingham Forest, spending most of his time with the club out on loan. Evitmov spent time on loan with Ilkeston Town, Gainsborough Trinity, Nuneaton Borough, Mansfield Town, SC Olhanense and Port Vale before his release in 2018.

Since then, the ‘keeper has spent stints with Burton and Accrington, taking his total appearance tally to 71 (Transfermarkt).

With Evitmov now available on a free, would you like to see your club swoop to sign him this summer?

Would you like to see your club swoop to sign Evitmov this summer?