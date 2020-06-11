A report from Football Insider has claimed that Sunderland are “keeping close tabs” on Rotherham United striker Jerry Yates.

Whilst out on loan with Swindon Town, Rotherham United forward Jerry Yates became one of League Two’s star performers. The striker formed an electric partnership with Eoin Doyle and played a big role in them earning a place in League One.

Yates is already subject to transfer interest ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. The Sun journalist reported last week that Yates was on the radar of Blackpool (see tweet below) and now, it has been claimed there is growing interest in his services.

Football Insider has now claimed that Yates is on the radar of Sunderland. Sunderland have just suffered the blow of remaining in League One for a third season but it seems the bad news is not affecting their ongoing planning of the upcoming window.

The Black Cats are said to be “keeping close tabs” on Yates ahead of a potential move. Yates’ deal with Rotherham comes to an end this summer and Sunderland could look to swoop in and bring him in on a free.

With Swindon, Yates netted 14 goals and provided one assist in 34 games. He graduated from Rotherham’s youth academy and has gone on to play for the club 52 times, scoring five goals and laying on three assists in the process.

Now, with Sunderland said keen, it will be interesting to see how Yates’ situation pans out. Will Rotherham move to tie him down to a new deal or will he make a move away this summer?

