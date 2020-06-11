According to BBC Nottingham Sport, Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi has signed a new one-year contract extension with the club.

Winger Sammy Ameobi joined Nottingham Forest on a short-term deal last summer. He arrived at the City Ground after his deal with Bolton Wanderers came to an end and since joining the club, Ameobi has impressed.

Ameobi, 28, has played in 38 games across all competitions for Forest, scoring three goals and laying on eight assists in the process. He has become one of Sabri Lamouchi’s consistent starters, playing on either the left or right-wing.

Now, it has been reported that he has extended his stay with the club. BBC Nottingham Sport has said that Ameobi has signed a contract extension to keep him at the City Ground until the end of next season. Amid the ongoing uncertainty regarding contracts in football, it will be pleasing news for both Forest and Ameobi with his immediate future being secured.

Upon the emergence of the news, fans seemed to be pleased by Ameobi’s new deal as well. Here’s what some Nottingham Forest fans had to say about the former Newcastle United man’s new contract:

Yayyyy! I didn't think I'd be saying that when he first joined. Happy to be proved wrong😁 — Debs🇪🇺❤️ (@deblee_smith) June 10, 2020

Fully deserved for his efforts this season 👏👏 — Martin Fretwell (@FretwellMartin) June 10, 2020

Great news. — Nick (@nikos787) June 10, 2020

Great news & well deserved for a fantastic first season at the club.#nffc #NFFC#StaySafe — Kat Raggabinto (@raggabinto) June 10, 2020

Wasn’t his biggest fan, but he’s grown on me, but seems like good business all round again from forest. — forest forever (@forestforever11) June 10, 2020

Ameobi has amassed plenty of Football League experience over the course of his career. Starting out with Newcastle, he spent time out on loan with the likes of Middlesbrough, Cardiff and Bolton before joining the latter permanently.

Nottingham Forest fans, it seems the majority of you are happy to see Ameobi extend his stay with the club. Are you one of the many looking forward to seeing him in a Forest shirt again?

Are you happy to see Sammy Ameobi sign a contract extension?