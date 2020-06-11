French Ligue 2 side have confirmed on their official club website that defender Samuel Yohou, who was linked with Leeds United last month, will be leaving the club at the end of his contract.

Last month, French news outlet Le10 Sport claimed that Paris FC defender Samuel Yohou was attracting interest from Leeds United. The report claimed that Yohou’s situation was being carefully monitored by Leeds and Bielsa, with several European sides also said keen.

Now, it has been confirmed that Yohou will be available on a free transfer this summer. The defender’s deal expires this summer and he will not be signing a new contract with the Parisian side.

Coventry City – who recently had their promotion to the Championship confirmed – have also been said keen on Yohou, with Italian side Crotone also linked.

Yohou, 28, has been with Paris FC for the majority of his career. He came through the club’s youth academy and excluding a short stint with AS Beziers and a loan spell with SAS Epinal, he has been there his entire career. The centre-back has played 76 times for the club in total, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Yohou is said to have impressed in Ligue 2 with Paris FC and will be hoping to test himself at a higher level. As a free agent, Yohou could prove to be a shrewd signing for interested clubs this summer. Standing at 190cm, Yohou is a solid centre-back and at 28, he will be keen to secure a good move to test himself at a higher level.

Leeds and Coventry fans, would you welcome a move for Yohou this summer?

