Eunan O’Kane is set to see out his deal at Luton Town next season, as per a report by Football Insider.

The Hatters agreed an 18-month deal with Leeds United in January and he is expected to stay at Kenilworth Road until it ends despite their change of manager to Nathan Jones.

O’Kane, who is 29 years old, has had injury problems over the past year-and-a-half and technically still has a year left on his deal at Elland Road which expires in 2021.

However, the Whites sent him to Luton to help him regain his fitness and get his career back on track.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Leeds in 2016 and has since made 58 appearances for the Yorkshire side.

O’Kane is an experienced midfielder who could come in handy for Luton no matter what division they are playing in next season. He has played over 300 games in his career to date and will be eager to get back playing for Jones’ side.

He moved to England to sign for Torquay United in 2010 from Coleraine and has since also played for AFC Bournemouth.

Luton face a real battle to stay in the Championship when the season resumes this month. They are currently 23rd in the league and are six points from safety with nine games left to play.

O’Kane is poised to carry on his arrangement at Luton next term and is on course to then become a free agent next summer when that deal expires.

Can Luton stay up this season?